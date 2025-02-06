Award-Winning Picture Book Exploring Eye Anatomy and Vision Impairments Now Available in Spanish and English Paperbacks

This educational children's book about eyesight is now available in paperback. Learn about eye conditions including myopia, astigmatism, glaucoma, and more! The Spanish paperback edition will be released simultaneously with the English paperback.

Discover a Delightful Kid-Friendly Explanation of How Our Eyes Work, Including Diverse Eye Conditions and Helpful Tools Used to Navigate the World Around Us

Melikechi unravels the complexities of vision and visual impairment through his descriptive storytelling and illustrations, making abstract concepts come to life.” — Dr. Erica Meltzer, Optometrist, @spectaclesgn

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Naturally is proud to announce the educational picture book How Do You See the World? is available in English and Spanish paperback editions!Originally released in hardback and praised by eye experts and parents alike, How Do You See the World? received a 2025 Outstanding Science Trade Book Award, representing each year’s best K-12 science books. According to optometrist Dr. Erica Metzler, author Noureddine Melikechi “unravels the complexities of vision and visual impairment through his descriptive storytelling and illustrations, making abstract concepts come to life.”With kid-friendly explanations of vision, light, color, and eye anatomy, How Do You See the World? is the first children’s book to explore a variety of eye conditions and the helpful tools people use to better see the world around them. Perfect for curious minds of all kinds or anyone eager to understand their eyes better, this book is great for home and classroom use.Around 1 in 4 people across the globe are affected by a visual impairment. How Do You See the World? introduces kids ages 7-10 to the types of vision differences people may have and how to understand and empathize with the different ways we all experience the world around us. Fun, diverse characters will help normalize all types of visual impairments and celebrate the tools and technology that help us see more clearly.Written by an optical physicist, this informative picture book explores the various eye conditions kids may have or may learn about through their friends and relatives. What is it like to see the world through someone else's eyes? Find out through clear explanations of eye conditions such as amblyopia, astigmatism, color blindness, and glaucoma. Vibrant illustrations demonstrate how each of these conditions affects what you see and offer examples of what tools you can use, like glasses or a guide dog, to navigate the world with a vision impairment.The Spanish-language edition, ¿Cómo ves el mundo? , is available now alongside our English paperback edition. The Spanish translation was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure the language used was accurate, accessible, and informative for young readers. Science Naturally is dedicated to publishing works in a variety of languages to make educational materials accessible to children everywhere and get them excited about learning.Noureddine Melikechi is a Professor of Physics at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he works on the interaction of light with various types of samples. He has studied why various objects have different colors. Noureddine has also used light to detect early signs of diseases such as cancers. A native of Algeria, Noureddine received his Diplôme d'Études Supérieures in Physics from the University of Sciences and Technology Houari Boumediene, Algeria, and his M.Sc. and D.Phil., both in Physics, from the University of Sussex. You can reach him at Noureddine.Melikechi@ScienceNaturally.com.Michelle Simpson is a full-time freelance illustrator, focusing mainly on children's books. Some notable publications include I Can See You by Rosemarie Avrana Meyok, the Jordan and Max series by Suzanne Sutherland, and Talloqut: A Story from West Greenland by Paninnguaq Lind Jensen. She has also worked as a concept artist for kids’ cartoons such as Ollie! The Boy Who Became What He Ate (season two), Tee and Mo (season one), and Happy House of Frightenstein (season one). Michelle holds a BAA in illustration from Sheridan College in Ontario, and she lives on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. See more of her work at MichelleScribbles.com.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.How Do You See the World?7-10 • 8 x 10” • 40 PagesHardback ($18.95): 978-1-958629-43-7Paperback ($16.95): 978-1-958629-75-8eBook ($13.99): 978-1-958629-44-4¿Cómo ves el mundo?7-10 • 8 x 10” • 40 PagesPaperback ($16.95): 978-1-958629-73-4

