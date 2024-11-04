‘Tiny Tern Takes Flight’ Sends Children’s Imaginations Soaring in an Inspirational Animal Migration Story

Tiny Tern Takes Flight is available November 5, 2024 Tiny Tern Takes Flight follows the migration of arctic terns from the northern arctic to the southern antarctic. Written by Donna B. McKinney and illustrated by Fiona Osbaldstone.

With lyrical text and airy illustrations, this STEM book follows a determined flock of birds on their incredible journey across the globe!

In tracing a remarkable migration, this work highlights the tenacity and endurance of this small seabird, which lives across the globe “in two summers every year.”” — Publishers Weekly

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Tern’s extraordinary journey begins!Arctic terns weigh just four ounces, yet they make the longest migration of any species. Every year, they fly from the northern Arctic to the southern Antarctic—and back—spending most of the year in flight!As the days grow shorter and colder, Tiny Tern and the flock prepare to leave the Arctic and begin their journey towards sunlight and warmth. The terns travel to the other side of the world. Along the way, they encounter many dangers. Experience a bird’s-eye view of getting lost in heavy storms, protecting hatchlings from predators, and finally reaching their destination.Ideal for readers ages 4-7, Tiny Tern Takes Flight shows young kids how terns use their amazing skills and adaptations to persevere through extreme challenges. Through evocative and poetic language, children will fall in love with the wonders of the natural world. This picture book not only captivates but also encourages kids to observe and appreciate the behaviors and needs of the wildlife around them, fostering a deeper connection with nature and promoting lifelong learning and curiosity.A review in Publishers Weekly states, "In tracing a remarkable migration, this work highlights the tenacity and endurance of this small seabird, which lives across the globe 'in two summers every year.'"Following Tiny Tern’s story, discover more educational content about these amazing birds. Learn about what they eat, how they fly, and everything they encounter during their time in the Arctic and Antarctic!Whether reading it together in a classroom or snuggled up at home, any animal lover, bird watcher, or nature enthusiast will enjoy following the Arctic terns to the ends of the earth in their amazing quest for sunshine. A Teacher’s Guide, downloadable from the publisher’s website, extends and expands the content of the book.Donna B. McKinney lived most of her life in the Washington, D.C. area, where she worked at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, writing about science. Now she has another great job—writing books for kids, including her previous release, Lights On!. Donna currently lives in North Carolina with two full-of-mischief dogs. When she’s not writing, she enjoys hiking, fishing, and playing a game called pickleball. She can be contacted at Donna.McKinney@ScienceNaturally.comBorn and bred in Kent, England, Fiona Osbaldstone loved painting as a kid and used to paint her own versions of Disney characters. She always wanted to do something with art and went to the Kent Institute of Art & Design. She was inspired by the works of David Shepherd and Norman Rockwell for their detail and diversely different styles. Her work includes natural history, botanicals, people, and scenes. She is represented by Advocate Art. Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact me. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.Tiny Tern Takes FlightNovember 2024Ages 4-7 • 10 x 9” • 40 PagesHardback: ( $18.95): 978-1-958629-55-0eBook: ($15.99) 978-1-958629-56-7

