“I’ve reclaimed my joy for living”

Joanne shares her experience of navigating menopause and subsequent mental health issues. With support from our Wiltshire Inclusion Service, she feels empowered and less alone.

At 39, my life changed overnight. Following major surgery, I was thrust into menopause without warning. As my peers were busy dating, working, and enjoying life, I found myself battling night sweats, brain fog, and emotional turmoil. I felt completely out of sync, as though life had pulled the rug out from under me.

In those early years, I experienced debilitating symptoms that affected every aspect of my life. The relentless night sweats, difficulty to focus on work, physical pain leaving me drained. Relationships felt strained as I withdrew, unsure how to communicate what I was going through.

I also struggled with mental fatigue and emotional overwhelm. Anxiety and moments of depression became part of my daily experience. Looking back, I realize how much my quality of life had diminished, but at the time, I felt stuck and unsure where to begin. Despite these challenges, I lived in denial about the support I needed.