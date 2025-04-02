“I’ve reclaimed my joy for living”
Joanne shares her experience of navigating menopause and subsequent mental health issues. With support from our Wiltshire Inclusion Service, she feels empowered and less alone.
At 39, my life changed overnight. Following major surgery, I was thrust into menopause without warning. As my peers were busy dating, working, and enjoying life, I found myself battling night sweats, brain fog, and emotional turmoil. I felt completely out of sync, as though life had pulled the rug out from under me.
In those early years, I experienced debilitating symptoms that affected every aspect of my life. The relentless night sweats, difficulty to focus on work, physical pain leaving me drained. Relationships felt strained as I withdrew, unsure how to communicate what I was going through.
I also struggled with mental fatigue and emotional overwhelm. Anxiety and moments of depression became part of my daily experience. Looking back, I realize how much my quality of life had diminished, but at the time, I felt stuck and unsure where to begin. Despite these challenges, I lived in denial about the support I needed.
The turning point
Over time, I began to educate myself about menopause. Podcasts, blogs and stories from other women became a lifeline, reminding me I wasn’t alone. I started cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), which helped me unpack the mental fatigue and emotional strain I’d been carrying.
From there, I wrote a detailed list of my symptoms and finally scheduled an appointment with my doctor. For the first time, I felt confident enough to advocate for myself. My doctor listened, and together we explored treatment options that felt right for me. Asking for help was a game-changer.
Building a support network
Another key moment in my journey was discovering The Happy Café, with the Rethink Mental Illness Wiltshire Inclusion Service, a space where I could share openly without judgment. Talking with others who understood my struggles was reassuring and deeply healing. I learned that suffering in silence only deepens the pain. By connecting with a community, I found comfort and strength in knowing I wasn’t alone.
Stacey from the Corsham Happy Café has been a wonderful source of encouragement, inspiring me to share my menopause journey. Attending the café each week has played a vital role in my healing, helping me embrace this transition rather than letting it hold me back from living a fulfilling life. It’s also reassuring to see Rethink collaborating with menopause experts, ensuring more women receive the support and understanding they deserve.
Family and friends also played a significant role in my recovery. Their patience and willingness to listen helped me feel supported and valued. Slowly, I began to rebuild my confidence and find small moments of joy again.
Life today
Now at 58, I’ve come a long way from those early, overwhelming years. Seeking professional support, embracing hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and addressing my mental and physical health have drastically improved my quality of life. The palpitations that once left me terrified have eased, and I no longer feel the despair of isolation. I’ve reclaimed my joy for living.
These days, I make it a priority to get out of the house and stay active. Simple activities like walking or visiting new places have helped me reconnect with myself. I’ve also embraced the importance of talking things through – whether at The Happy Café or with close friends. These moments of connection have brought lightness and ease back into my life.
Advice for others
If you’re struggling with menopause or any mental health challenge, know that you don’t have to go through it alone. Here’s what helped me:
- Educate yourself: Knowledge is power. Learn about your symptoms and treatment options so you can make informed decisions.
- Seek support: whether it’s from a doctor, coach, therapist or community group. Reaching out can make all the difference. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you need.
- Build connections: Find spaces where you can talk openly and feel heard. You’ll discover that many people are walking a similar path.
- Prioritise self-care: Small, consistent actions like walking, meditating, or journaling can help you feel more grounded and in control.
Menopause was and still is a challenging chapter in my life, but it taught me resilience, self-compassion and the importance of community. By facing my fears and seeking support, I’ve stepped into this phase of life with a sense of empowerment and grace. Remember you are not alone and brighter days are ahead.
