Sunday 1 March is Self-Injury Awareness Day

If you are having thoughts about self-harm, the tips below are there to help you find safer ways to cope.

There are things you can try that might help you feel calmer and more in control.

For more information on longer term care, see our page on Self-harm.

Talk to someone you trust: Sharing your feelings can reduce your urge to self-harm. See ‘What if I want to talk to someone about how I am feeling?’ below. Call a helpline: Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or others for emotional support. See ‘What if I want to talk to someone about how I am feeling?’ below. Get professional help: Contact your GP , or NHS 111, option 2, where you can access urgent mental health support services, or use the NHS 111 website. For more urgent mental health help and support options, click here . Distract yourself from thoughts of self-harm by doing something you enjoy, like exercising, gardening, or something creative. Use safe alternatives to self-harm: Squeeze an ice cube, bite a piece of ginger or chilli, scream into a pillow, or snap a rubber band on your wrist. Use helpful apps: NHS app Calm Halm helps you resist or manage the urge to self-harm. distrACT is a similar app. Try to delay self-harm. You might not self-harm as badly, as often, or at all. Try something like ‘I’m going to wait 5 minutes before I self-harm.’ In this time, you can try to distract yourself. The urge might pass. Write down your feelings: This can help you deal with your emotions without self-harming. Do grounding exercises. Focus on 3 things you can see, 3 things you can hear, and 3 things you can touch. This video might help. Do deep breathing. Calm your mind with slow, deep breaths to reduce stress. Breathe deeply in and slowly out. Repeat several times. This video might help. Exercise: Physical activity can improve your mood and reduce harmful thoughts. Avoid alcohol and drugs : These can increase the risk of self-harm.

If you want to learn more, you can visit our webpage on Self-harm — it has lots of helpful advice.

You can watch this helpful NHS video on Talking about self-harm. It shows how speaking up can really help, and that it's okay to ask for support.

What if I want to talk to someone about how I am feeling?

If you want to talk to someone about how you are feeling, you can click here for more advice and information.

The page includes information on:

how you can start a conversation about your mental health, and

details of free helplines that will not judge you and are ready to be kind and listen.

Did this help?

We would love to know if this information helped you or if you found any issues with this page. You can email us at feedback@rethink.org

Have you used AI to create this content?

Some content on this page has been created or edited using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. All this content has been manually reviewed and edited by a trained member of our Advice and Information team. This is to ensure accuracy and compliance with our information procedures.

© Rethink Mental Illness 2025

Last updated November 2025

Next update May 2028, subject to any changes

Version number 1.1