“I’m finally letting my scars fade” – Jenna’s story

After attempting suicide, Jenna was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD). She reflects on her progress since, noting the value of gratitude journalling and Rethink Mental Illness’ self-help guides.

In January 2025, I came home from an inpatient stay in psychiatric hospital, which began in October 2024. It was my third admission in a three year period, and a very clear indicator of my fluctuating mental health. But, as unpredictable as my frame of mind can be, I’ve started to learn about the thought patterns and sequence of behaviours that take over when things get tough.

It’s taken a long time for me to understand these emotional shifts. Despite being in the mental health system for a number of years, I wasn’t diagnosed with EUPD until my first admission. It took being observed 24 hours a day, for more than two months, for mental health professionals to recognise the complexity of my EUPD traits.

As reassuring as it was to finally have a name for my overwhelming and challenging emotional state, it didn’t end the impact it was having. In fact, my instability has ended friendships, employment and a long-term relationship. My mental volatility is often worsened by my autism; sensory overwhelm, misunderstanding others and struggling socially are just some of the ways my wellness is impacted.