We pay tribute to former trustee Bert Johnson

Recently we learned that Bert Johnson, a former chair of trustees at our charity, had sadly passed away.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“Bert was our longest serving trustee, motivated by his experiences caring for his son Bill, who lived with schizophrenia. He was a tenacious campaigner for both families and people with a diagnosis of schizophrenia. He believed in highlighting the word 'schizophrenia' as a way of tackling stigma and fear, rather than avoiding its use. He donated money to support his local Rethink Groups, especially the Wimbledon Wednesday Club.

“Bert also represented Rethink Mental Illness in Europe, eventually becoming the president of a European family carers’ association for several years. He made regular trips around the continent, speaking to professional bodies, pharmaceutical companies and politicians about the contribution of carers.

“He and his wife Laura faced personal tragedy when they lost their son to neglect in a secure psychiatric hospital. They spoke movingly and bravely about their experience as part of campaigning for Rethink Mental Illness. Bert was a man of strong opinions and beliefs, who helped shaped the charity for many years, and he will be missed.”