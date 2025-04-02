Spotter Global Launches Innovative Leasing Program of Mobile Security Radars and Partner Portal

Spotter Global Logo

Security companies working under short deadlines and strict budgetary constraints will benefit from Spotter Global's new leasing program and partner portal.

The security business is driven by events and when someone needs something done they want it done fast. ” — Logan Harris, President of Spotter

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global , a leader in the perimeter security radar industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new leasing program and updated partner portal. These new options are designed to make doing business with Spotter Global easier and more efficient and to make Spotter’s technology more accessible for those security companies who need to fund purchases from their operation budgets.This strategic initiative marks a significant advancement in Spotter Global's commitment to providing unparalleled service and value in a rapidly evolving market.The new leasing program offers flexible terms and competitive rates, tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors. All Spotter Global products will be available through this leasing program. Contact your regional Spotter BD person or sales@spotterglobal.com to get a quote for leasing equipment from Spotter.Logan Harris, President of Spotter says, “To further our mission of Preventing Harm, we are providing leasing of Spotter products to security professionals who have clients that fund security out of operating expenses and have to manage their cash flow. Mobile Surveillance Trailer providers are just one example of people who would like to offer additional services and capabilities but because of high upfront costs have been unable to do so. Our leasing program significantly reduces upfront costs and provides more upside to these companies.”With an emphasis on accessibility, user-friendly features, and fast deployment, the partner portal enables Spotter partners to purchase radars, licensing points, software, power supplies, cables, mounts, and services. This innovative platform, complete with easy shipping information and credit card checkout abilities, will greatly increase the convenience of Spotter partners in the USA.“The security business is driven by events and when someone needs something done they want it done fast,” states Logan Harris, Spotter’s President. “The partner portal Shop functionality allows our partners to get in, see what is in stock and order what they need immediately with a credit card and have it fulfilled within days.”Spotter Global remains dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners for the purpose of Preventing Harm™ to vital assets across the globe. The launch of the new leasing program and partner portal underscores Spotter’s commitment to enhancing user experience while positioning themselves as a forward-thinking leader and collaborator in the industry.About Spotter Global:Spotter Global pioneered the use of compact surveillance radars for short- to mid-range threat detection in 2009. We remain committed to delivering innovative and customized security technology services that empower government, military, and civilian clients in Preventing Harm™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.