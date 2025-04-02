Construction of DAMAC International's 'The Delmore' Continues as Deep-Soil Mixing (DSM) Process Begins

The Delmore by DAMAC International features designs by Zaha Hadid Architects

Led by Keller, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, DSM is an important phase of the construction process

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAMAC International’s initial foray in the U.S., The Delmore , has reached a new stage of its construction process with the imminent commencement of the deep-soil mixing (DSM) process.Heading up the DSM process will be Keller North America, the world’s largest geotechnical contractor. Their experience in this arena is recognized on a global scale.Having completely removed the remnants of the basement; the start of the cutting-edge DSM technology is a crucial phase of the project’s construction in that it stabilizes the soil and creates a watertight barrier around the perimeter of the site.DSM is a preferred process in coastal areas in that it maintains the existing level of the surrounding water table, but it is a vibration-free system that improves the quality of the soil, without the need of pile driving. The DSM technology also monitors the quality of the soil throughout the process, beginning to end.“Traditionally, once a basement was excavated, sheet piles are pounded into the ground to interlock with each other and create a metal wall,” said Jeffery Rossely, Senior Vice President of Development for DAMAC International. “Through DSM, we are using the existing soil and not removing it – as traditionally done – which is much more environmentally sound. Every facet of The Delmore’s construction is designed to minimize impact on the land and the surrounding communities.”“The technology is unsurpassed, specifically for coastal areas,” said Michael Meneses, Branch Manager South Florida for Keller North America. “With prior systems you had to come to the end of the process to see how successful it was. With DSM you are measuring the soil mix strength while in the process, as you go, providing mounds of data to help ensure success.”The Delmore, a market one-of-one, will be a 12-story, ultra-luxury boutique oceanfront condominium located at 8777 Collins Avenue in the Town of Surfside, Miami. Situated in Miami’s Billionaire’s Triangle – the property will feature true mansions in the sky, with residences averaging more than 7,000 square feet, all supported by more than 55,000 square feet of unparalleled amenities.Led by globally recognized founder Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC International is known as a prime property market pacesetter, with a portfolio of more than 45,000 luxury residences throughout a multitude of acclaimed global destinations, including London, Toronto, and the Maldives.Designed by internationally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), The Delmore features 200 linear feet of sandy beachfront, as well as unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Miami skyline.Sales of The Delmore are being exclusively brokered by Douglas Elliman. Construction has an anticipated completion of 2029.The 37 mansions, featuring an impressive, flow-through canyon with sky views that will delineate the building’s north and south wings, will be directed by a Residence Manager and served by residential butlers, providing residents an unparalleled level of service. A spectacular see-through swimming pool, suspended 125 feet in the air, will further define the property as an architectural showplace.Expansive wraparound terraces at The Delmore will be staggered floor by floor – never aligning vertically. This unique, stepped configuration will not only amplify the mansions’ sense of seclusion and their connection to the oceanfront setting, but reduce the building’s visual impact from the beach. A series of sculptural, shell-shaped fins along the façade will be additional key features, ensuring privacy between mansions while simultaneously providing shade from direct sunlight in the heat of the day.Prices for four- to five-bedroom mansions in The Delmore – all fully finished, each with private elevator entry foyers – will start at $15 million. Each of the property’s wings will have no more than two residences per floor.Additional features of The Delmore include an exquisite rooftop deck with unobstructed sunset, Bay, and Miami skyline vistas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor, 75-foot lap pool, a signature meditation garden, a wellness accompanied by a suite of offerings, a curated, Michelin-starred menu, exclusive to residents and their guests.The Delmore’s connection to the surrounding environment and landscaping will be spearheaded by Miami-headquartered CLAD Landscape Architecture & Design, founded by the globally acclaimed Carolina Monteiro.“As one of the world’s premier developers of high-end residential properties, we utilize best-practices for each and every one of our projects,” Rossely concluded. “It is a major factor of our company’s appeal to high-net-worth individuals.” For more information, visit www.TheDelmore.com # # #DAMAC InternationalDAMAC International is an award-winning global leader in luxury real estate and hospitality headquartered in Dubai. Led by founder Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC’s portfolio includes iconic projects like DAMAC Tower Nine Elms (DTNE) in London, featuring interiors by Versace; iconic residential developments in Toronto, Canada, with local partners, and an upcoming 84-acre Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort in the Maldives. The Delmore in Miami, designed in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects, marks its entry into the U.S. market, further expanding its international footprint. Through partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Versace Home, Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, and hospitality leaders, DAMAC consistently delivers exceptional living experiences and is known for setting new standards in design, architecture and craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.