BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES MONICA WENDELL TO ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES

BALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher R. Dowd , President and CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) recently announced the promotion of Monica Wendell to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources.In her expanded role, Wendell will work closely with the Vice President of Human Resources to design and implement strategic recruiting initiatives aimed at attracting top talent. She will also oversee employee leave programs and play a key role in helping staff fully understand and utilize the benefits available to them - ensuring they receive the support and resources they need.Wendell joined BSNB in 2021 and has been consistently promoted to positions with increasing levels of responsibility. She began her career as a Human Resources Generalist, and one year later was named Senior HR Generalist before assuming the role of AVP of Human Resources in the first quarter of 2025. Over her tenure at BSNB, she has helped to implement the best practices in HR compliance, led wellness initiatives and conducted new employee orientation along with customer service training for bank employees.“Monica’s demonstrated leadership and thorough knowledge of the BSNB’s employee benefit plans have helped us expand our workforce and create a positive workplace environment,” said Leslie Dorsey, VP of Human Resources. “In this newly elevated leadership position, she will remain an important part of our efforts to recruit and retain the best talent to meet the needs of our customers.”Wendell attended the University at Albany and graduated with a Master of Business Administration, with a 4.0 GPA that earned her the SUNY Graduate Achievement Award. She also received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hartwick College, graduating in the competitive three-year program summa cum laude.When not at work, Monica enjoys improving on her master cooking skills, painting or hitting the slopes for a day of active snowboarding.To learn more about Ballston Spa National Bank and its growing workforce, visit www.bsnb.com ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

