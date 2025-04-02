The Pickled Beet Launches A New Spring Mocktail Menu

The Black & White Espresso Mocktini Watermelon Basil Cooler Mocktail

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s most trusted gourmet chef and culinary services company, launches a new Spring Mocktail Menu perfect for the sober, sober curious and those who just want a delicious non-alcoholic beverage.

The menu features seasonal mocktails including: the Watermelon Basil Cooler, fresh-pressed watermelon juice with basil agave nectar and fresh lime, served over ice in a cocktail glass with a lime salt rim and the Tart Cherry Hibiscus Refresher, tart cherry juice with hibiscus-mint syrup and lime juice, served over ice and garnished with mint and lime, and topped with seltzer.

The Black & White Espresso Mocktini, is the perfect after-dinner treat, made with Cuban coffee infused with vanilla and chocolate syrup, and a splash of coconut milk, shaken in a bottle and served in a cocoa and coconut rimmed glass.

"We created this mocktail menu to take advantage of the delicious variety of fresh fruits available in Miami,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “Some of our clients are alcohol restricted, and these drinks enable them to enjoy a specialty cocktail. And, if you choose to, they make a great base for the addition of tequila, vodka, or rum.”

Each dish and mocktail at The Pickled Beet starts with whole, organic, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers. Everything prepared is 100 percent customized for each client – accommodating dietary preferences, allergies, eating styles and taste preferences.The Spring Mocktails pair well with seasonal dishes offered at The Pickled Beet including: Grilled Faroe Island Salmon with Avocado Coconut Sauce and Molten Lava Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Coulis.

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what’s most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother’s home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

