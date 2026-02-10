Americase to Moderate Panel on Automating Operations Beyond the Build at Tech Show London 2026, Data Centre World London

Experts examine how automation closes the gap between rapid data center buildouts & live operations—to reduce risk, protect infrastructure, and maintain uptime

Data centers are being built faster than ever to meet AI and cloud demand, but the real challenge begins once facilities go live.” — Joel Chakkalakal, Director of Data Centres & Sustainability at Americase

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Automating Operations Beyond the Build,” focused on closing the gap between commissioning and live data center operations amid growing workforce constraints, at Tech Show London 2026, during Data Centre World London on March 5, 2026, at 10:40am at ExCeL London.

As AI workloads and cloud demand accelerate, data center development timelines are compressing—placing unprecedented strain on the people required to operate facilities once they go live. Sites are coming online faster than ever, often without a proportional expansion of experienced staff, forcing operations teams to manage denser environments and heightened risk inside live data halls. Industry leaders increasingly describe this as a “people challenge” that could constrain long-term growth.

With a significant portion of the workforce nearing retirement and competition for specialized technical talent intensifying, operators are being asked to do more with fewer skilled resources—raising critical questions about how reliability, safety, and uptime can be sustained as build-outs continue at scale.

Joel Chakkalakal, Director of Data Centres & Sustainability at Americase, will moderate the discussion, guiding a conversation focused on how automation can bridge the gap between design intent and day-to-day execution inside operational facilities. The panel will explore how automation is being deployed at scale to support critical operational tasks—such as full chassis swaps and hot-aisle field-replaceable units (FRUs)—while minimizing reliance on manual intervention in live environments. Panelist lineup includes experts from Americase, PHS West, Inductive Automation, and more.

“Data centers are being built faster than ever to meet AI and cloud demand, but the real challenge begins once facilities go live,” said Joel Chakkalakal, Director of Data Centres & Sustainability at Americase. “With fewer experienced operators available and increasing system complexity, automation is no longer just about efficiency—it’s becoming essential to reducing manual risk, protecting critical infrastructure, and maintaining uptime inside active environments where every decision has real operational consequences.”

Attendees will gain practical insights into where automation is delivering real operational value today, how operators are prioritizing automation initiatives amid ongoing labor constraints, and common pitfalls to avoid when deploying automation in live environments. The session will also examine how automation can extend the effectiveness of smaller teams, reduce operator fatigue, and support the future of AI-driven facilities, where reliability, safety, and execution speed are no longer optional.

To register for the panel, go to https://www.techshowlondon.co.uk/tech-show-london-2026-programme/session-sponsored-by-phs-west

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.