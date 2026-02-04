HazMat Safety Consulting Announces 2026 Leadership Webinar Series for Hazardous Materials and Risk Professionals

Hazardous materials safety is no longer just a compliance function—it is a leadership imperative.” — Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, today announced the launch of its 2026 HazMat Safety Consulting Leadership Webinar Series, a monthly program designed for professionals responsible for managing regulatory risk in the movement, storage, and handling of hazardous materials. The series will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.

The series is intended for compliance and regulatory affairs leaders, EHS and safety executives, logistics and supply chain professionals, and lithium-ion battery and energy storage stakeholders, including manufacturers, technology providers, emergency response leaders, and data center operators. It also supports engineering, testing, training, and executive leaders responsible for compliance strategy, governance, and operational readiness across complex global supply chains.

“Hazardous materials safety is no longer just a compliance function—it is a leadership imperative,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting. “This series is designed to help organizations anticipate regulatory change and move from reactive compliance to proactive risk management.”

As regulatory requirements evolve and enforcement intensifies worldwide, organizations face increasing pressure to protect people, infrastructure, and operations while maintaining compliance. Drawing on the combined regulatory and engineering insight of the Americase family of brands, the Leadership Webinar Series helps organizations translate regulatory direction into practical action, strengthening hazard communication, risk intelligence, and leadership decision-making.

The 2026 series will address both near-term compliance challenges and long-term industry shifts, with topics including regulatory readiness and compliance planning; anticipated DOT and EPA developments in 2026 and beyond; hazard communication excellence; risk intelligence and data-driven decision-making; training strategies that reduce incidents; effective risk communication in high-stakes environments; and the future of hazardous materials safety, leadership, and governance.

The series will open on February 10, 2026, with “PHMSA’s Regulatory Agenda for 2026: What Compliance Leaders Need to Know Now,” a policy-focused session examining federal regulatory priorities, enforcement trends, and anticipated rulemaking. The webinar will be led by former U.S. DOT PHMSA Office of Hazardous Materials Safety leaders Ryan Paquet, former Director of the Approvals and Permits Division, and Duane Pfund, former Director of International Programs. Together, they will provide insight into how emerging policy direction may influence hazardous materials classification, packaging, training, and transportation decisions, setting the strategic foundation for the year-long series.

All webinars will be hosted live on LinkedIn Live. To register for the first webinar of the series taking place on Feb. 10th, go to https://www.linkedin.com/events/7424880329007607808?viewAsMember=true

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.