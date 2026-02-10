WealthFluent Announces that Co-Founder Stanley J. Kon, PhD, is team teaching an innovative course

Stanley J. Kon, PhD

The Course is Called: Lifetime Holistic Financial Planning and Wealth Management, at University at Buffalo School of Management

Efficiency is gained with the focus being on disciplined planning and investment decisions.” — WealthFluent Co-Founder Stanley J. Kon, PhD

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthFluent, a personalized financial decision-making companion to empower strategic investors to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions, announces that their Co-Founder Stanley J. Kon, PhD, is team-teaching an innovative course, Lifetime Holistic Financial Planning and Wealth Management, at University at Buffalo School of Management. The course began in January and is offered to business students at the school during the current spring semester.

The course emphasizes what is required to go from the best of financial theory and principles to real world constraints and applications. This is accomplished with the combination of book(s), team assignments and a web application set of tools. Since there are a multitude of tradeoffs within and between financial planning and wealth management, the process must provide a set of simultaneous decisions, not a sequence of separate decisions, explains Stanley J. Kon.

WealthFluent, is a personalized financial decision-making companion to empower individuals, families, financial planners and advisors to manage lifetime net worth with objectives. The disciplined process provides a set of simultaneous decisions for unique situations, personal preferences, all goals, savings, expected net worth versus risk portfolio opportunities, with a market value balance sheet of all liquid and illiquid assets and liabilities.

Along with Michael Brace, clinical assistant professor of finance, and Szu-Yin (Jennifer) Wu, PhD, clinical assistant professor of finance, both in the University at Buffalo School of Management, Stanley J. Kon will teach the course to students with career interests in financial planning, wealth management, portfolio management on the buy or sell side, banking, capital markets, and those interested in acquiring wealth management knowledge as a life skill.

Using chapters from his book: Do-It-Yourself Wealth Management, Stanley J. Kon will help facilitate a real-world problem-solving approach to the course, using current market data and insights into the subtleties of financial models and more concrete intuition on all the moving parts in a dynamic lifetime wealth portfolio strategy.

“WealthFluent software is a convenient platform for moving from theory to practice,” says Stanley J. Kon. “It does not tell you what to do. Instead, it gives you a set of tools to make decisions in your own or a client’s best interest. By providing an auto-updated balance sheet, current market information, and financial models at your fingertips, it enables the user to avoid time-consuming data gathering and entry. Efficiency is gained with the focus being on disciplined planning and investment decisions.”

The investment process in WealthFluent is also applicable to institutional investment management with the same balance sheet emphasis on net worth, explains Stanley J. Kon: “A pension plan sponsor has an asset allocation decision across sectors of the market to meet its liability benefit payouts over employee lifetimes.”

By the end of Lifetime Holistic Financial Planning and Wealth Management, students will be able to: differentiate between asset management and holistic wealth management, including assets, liabilities, and lifetime financial planning; apply wealth management principles to dynamic, real-world contexts using financial technology and modeling tools; construct and evaluate personal and institutional investment strategies that balance risk, return, and long-term goals; analyze the impact of taxes, regulations, illiquid assets, and retirement planning on wealth management decisions; demonstrate disciplined decision-making through case studies and applied projects using real-time market data; communicate financial strategies effectively, considering both individual goals and institutional benchmarks; manage an institutional stock portfolio and an institutional bond portfolio with mandates for performance benchmarks and active decisions for security selection, sector rotation and macro-factors; and manage pension assets with the liability of future employee benefits.

About WealthFluent: Empowering strategic investors to answer life’s big financial questions

WealthFluent is a personalized financial decision-making companion designed to empower users to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions. WealthFluent brings finances together in one smart dashboard—real assets, human capital, term life insurance, investment accounts, mortgages, loans, retirement funds, and everything in between, helping strategic investors make confident, collaborative real-time decisions about their money, along with Magpie, an AI companion. Founded by Stanley J. Kon, PhD and his two sons, David J. Kon and Joshua P. Kon, WealthFluent's vision is to enable individuals to take control of their financial future and confidently navigate life’s big financial decisions. WealthFluent is available at www.wealthfluent.com, Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

