MDC to host hybrid class on attracting hummingbirds April 12 in Blue Springs

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - People are fascinated by hummingbirds. The way they dart and hover around feeders and native flowering plants is truly remarkable.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to learn how to attract these beautiful birds to their yard with the program “Hummingbirds 101: Creating Spaces for Nature’s Jewels!” on April 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. This free program, put on in partnership with the Missouri River Bird Observatory, will be held at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. People may also join the class virtually at the same date and time. It is open to all ages. This program is free, but registration is required to participate.

Participants may register for in-person attendance at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205593.

Participants may register for virtual attendance at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205594.

At the program, MDC Naturalists will discuss the annual cycle of hummingbirds and will talk about native plants that attract these pollinators (as well as other native pollinating birds and insects). Staff will present on when these unique birds will return to Missouri this spring and how to prepare them for their long migrations in the fall.

In-person participants will get the opportunity to create a handmade hummingbird feeder to take home at the end of the course.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Burr Oak Woods by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP. People who need information about upcoming programs or how to sign up for text alerts from can call (816) 228-3766.