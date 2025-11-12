MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Dec. 6 at Martha Lafite Nature Sanctuary

Body

LIBERTY, Mo. – Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when used improperly. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Martha Lafite Nature Sanctuary in Liberty.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213171.

Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Should weather allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop. Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt, and pants made of natural fibers, leather gloves, safety glasses, and closed toe boots.

Contact Private Land Conservationist Cassandra Allen with any questions at Cassandra.allen@mdc.mo.gov.

Martha Lafite Nature Sanctuary is located at 407 N. La Frenz Rd. in Liberty.

Learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.