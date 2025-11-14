Learn to utilize deer tallow with free MDC programs Dec. 6 in Boone County

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn how to utilize deer tallow during two upcoming programs in Boone County with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Historically, many parts of harvested deer were used for survival. From meat for consumption to candle making from the tallow, every usable part of a harvested deer was carefully conserved.

These hands-on workshops will demonstrate techniques for rendering fat and processing tallow. Participants will take home samples of the products they create and a handout with instructions on how to create heel balm, body butter, candles, and fire starters at home.

MDC staff will provide some deer fat for the demonstration, but participants are invited to bring fat from deer they harvest. To collect deer fat, skin the deer and remove the hard, waxy fat from the back of the deer and around the kidneys. Once the fat has been removed, freeze it in a container or zip bag.

The event options are as follows:

Dec. 6 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Boone County Nature School: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ood . The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

Dec. 6 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the Boone County Nature School: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooW . The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

These events are designed for participants ages 14 and older. Questions about the events can be directed to Conservation Educator Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.