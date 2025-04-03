Wyndshyld Auto Glass Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award

EAST COBB, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wyndshyld Auto Glass, a locally owned business in East Cobb, has earned the distinguished 2024 Best of Georgia Award, voted on by customers through Gbj.com. This honor reflects the trust and appreciation of a community that values Wyndshyld’s unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and exceptional service.The Best of Georgia Award is a testament to the meaningful relationships Wyndshyld has cultivated with its customers. Every vote reflects the care, trust, and expert service that define the company.“This award means everything to us,” said the company’s founder. “It reflects the community we serve and the heart of our mission: putting safety and happiness first.”Wyndshyld’s journey is built on passion and precision. From its inception, the company has emphasized proper repair and replacement techniques over shortcuts, ensuring every job meets the highest industry standards. Certified by the Auto Glass Safety Council and the National Windshield Repair Division, Wyndshyld’s technicians bring extensive training and dedication to every repair. Whether fixing rock chips, replacing windshields, or calibrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the team’s focus is always on customer safety.What sets Wyndshyld apart is its RepairFirst philosophy, prioritizing glass repair whenever possible to save customers money while preserving the integrity of their vehicles’ factory seals. For situations requiring replacement, the company uses only top-tier materials and methods to deliver reliable, long-lasting results. To add convenience, Wyndshyld offers mobile services across Fulton, Cobb, and Cherokee counties, allowing customers to resolve auto glass issues with minimal disruption to their busy lives.Wyndshyld’s Best of Georgia Award highlights its ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and putting people first. For those in need of windshield repair, replacement, or ADAS calibration, Wyndshyld Auto Glass continues to set the standard for quality and safety.

