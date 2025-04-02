TSS Solutions is Awarded Army BOA for AI Talent Services, Technology

TSS Solutions is part of a select group of contractors who can provide AI talent services and tasks to the DoD

TSS Solutions is engineering the future of military readiness, and we are deeply invested in recruiting and developing the talent needed to leverage next-generation technology, such as AI ...” — Don DiFrisco, President and CEO, TSS Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions, a leading global defense electronics company, has been awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) to develop and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to enhance national security and empower our warfighters.The BOA has a task ordering period extending through May 2028, with an estimated ceiling value of $249 million for all related task orders.Under the terms of the BOA, TSS Solutions is part of a select group of contractors who can provide AI talent services and tasks for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), DoD, and/or the entire U.S. government. A BOA is a written agreement that contains pre-negotiated contract conditions, creating a streamlined procurement process for the DoD.“TSS is a comprehensive Defense-Tech company, known for its world-class radar technology and radar support capabilities. This award validates our expansive Defense-Tech capabilities beyond that of radar systems,” said President and CEO Don DiFrisco. “TSS Solutions is engineering the future of military readiness, and we are deeply invested in recruiting and developing the talent needed to leverage next-generation technology, such as AI, in service to and empowering our warfighter.”The BOA is the latest in what has been a year of milestones for TSS Solutions, which in January was designated as a prime contractor on the SeaPort Next Generation contract in support of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in a range of functional areas. In March, TSS completed Factory Acceptance Testing for its TIGAR tactical radar system to be delivered to the Ecuadorian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana).TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. Found in 1991, TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers’ missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world.Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.