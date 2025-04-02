Deputy Minister Seiso Joel Mohai: South African Association for Public Service Administration Management Seminar

Theme: “South African G20 Presidency: Advancing partnerships for innovation in research for development”.

It is a privilege and honour for us to welcome you to this important seminar. The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in collaboration with the South African Association for Public Administration Management (SAAPAM), and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the joint conveners of this seminar, appreciates your presence here today and we are looking forward to brutally frank debates and robust engagements over the next two days. Many South Africans, in whose name we congregate, are hard pressed on every side, but they have not lost HOPE. The ideation at this seminar should advance innovations, primary research and development that changes the material conditions of the poor and working class for better.

This gathering provides a unique platform for dialogue among key stakeholders, including government departments, the private sector, research institutions, institutions of higher learning, and civil society organisations.

Today, we come together with a shared commitment to fostering economic growth, development, and stability through meaningful discussions and collaborative action. The question that beacons is how do we ensure seminars of this nature are not just cosy corners of chatter? How do we ensure that this seminar in particular, is not just a talk shop, but responds to the triple challenges of inequality, unemployment and poverty?

This G20 seminar is a vital forum for generating valuable insights and addressing pressing challenges. It is an opportunity to explore critical solutions that can drive our economies forward while ensuring sustainability and inclusivity. In this regard, we must acknowledge the indispensable role of academia, professional bodies, and all our partners in producing thought leaders and pioneering research that contribute to these objectives.

The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, embodies our collective vision for tackling today’s challenges. It underscores the government’s responsibility in ensuring that the needs of all citizens—especially the most vulnerable—are met. South Africa will continue to confront these challenges by fostering partnerships across all sectors of society, acting in the interests of our shared humanity.

The objectives of this seminar are focused on key areas that will stimulate vibrant and productive discussions among all participants. These include:

Educating: Providing insights into public policies, administrative processes, and government initiatives.

Encouraging Civic Engagement: Inspiring active participation in public decision making and raising awareness of key societal issues.

Policy Advocacy: Addressing pressing social, economic, and political challenges while proposing actionable solutions.

Expert Opinion Sharing: Enriching the discourse on G20 priorities and their global implications.

South Africa’s engagement in the G20 is guided by four strategic foreign policy pillars: national interests, the African agenda, South-South cooperation, and multilateralism. Our G20 presidency takes place at a time when the world faces a series of overlapping crises, including climate change, underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger, unemployment, rapid technological changes, and geopolitical instability. While these challenges are global in nature, their impact is disproportionately felt, particularly in developing nations.

One of the critical areas we must address is the persistent and deepening inequality that threatens global economic stability. G20 nations must place inequality at the heart of economic policymaking, as disparities in wealth and development—both within and between nations—are neither just nor sustainable. The consequences of these inequalities are especially pronounced in the Global South, where poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to essential services continue to hinder progress.

A key focus of this seminar is the issue of sustainable financing for development and climate action. Insufficient and unpredictable funding exacerbates existing inequalities, further compounded by the unequal distribution of critical resources. In addition, many developing nations face unsustainable sovereign debt burdens, forcing them to divert resources away from essential developmental needs. Addressing these structural challenges requires urgent global cooperation and innovative financial solutions.

Public goods play a fundamental role in shaping a nation’s developmental trajectory. In South Africa, where poverty, inequality, and unemployment remain pervasive, ensuring equitable access to public goods is paramount. These essential services provide the foundation for social well-being and economic empowerment. Beyond national borders, global challenges such as climate change and public health crises demand coordinated international efforts to ensure effective provision and regulation. However, these efforts are often hindered by externalities and the "free rider" problem, which complicate resource allocation. Addressing these challenges requires a renewed commitment to global solidarity and cooperation.

As we navigate these complex issues, we must remain committed to building an inclusive and sustainable economy. This means fostering economic growth that drives job creation, reduces poverty, and alleviates the high cost of living. It also entails strengthening governance structures to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state. The Government of National Unity (GNU) is prioritising these goals, and we trust that the discussions in this seminar will provide valuable insights and contributions to these efforts.

In conclusion, South Africa is steadfast in its commitment to tackling the structural causes of economic disparities. We must work together to develop policies and frameworks that ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities for all. Through collaboration, innovation, and shared commitment, we can create a future that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

We are encouraged by this partnership between DPME, SAAPAM, TUT and other academic institutions, the civil society and non-government institutions available here as you engage in dialogue to contribute towards South Africa’s G20 Presidency and we looking forward to a successful hosting of this prestigious G20 seminar.

We are looking forward to close and collaborative working relationship with you beyond the seminal November G20 Summit.

Our national hero and international icon, Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela reminds us that “As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality exist in our world, none of us can truly rest”.

Thank you. ​

