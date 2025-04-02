Felix Bravo, eXp Realty’s Vice President of International Growth, Named HousingWire 2025 Rising Star

Felix Brave - eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty , the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, proudly announces that Felix Bravo, Vice President of International Growth, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star, joining an elite group of leaders recognized for shaping the future of real estate, mortgage, and fintech through innovation, leadership, and impact. HousingWire’s Rising Stars award celebrates 100 of the most dynamic professionals under 40 who are not only excelling in their careers but also redefining what’s possible across the housing economy. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, industry influence, and commitment to driving progress.“This year’s winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what’s possible in the industry,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry’s future, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to drive progress.”Since stepping into his current role just one year ago, Bravo has played a pivotal role in eXp’s global momentum. His strategic leadership has accelerated international expansion efforts, deepened agent engagement across borders, and contributed to a surge in demand for eXp’s agent-centric model worldwide.“I’m incredibly honored to receive this recognition from HousingWire,” said Bravo. “This award is really a reflection of the incredible people I get to work with every day at eXp—visionary leaders, passionate agents, and a global community united by innovation and collaboration. What excites me most is that we’re not just expanding—we’re rewriting the playbook for global real estate. Together, we’re building a future where opportunity knows no borders.”Bravo’s influence has extended far beyond market entries. He has championed agent-first initiatives, supported global collaboration efforts, and helped elevate the presence and impact of international teams at major company events like eXpcon. His work continues to position eXp Realty as the premier platform for agents worldwide seeking flexibility, ownership, and global reach.

