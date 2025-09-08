Holon leads Israeli property market on recent price reductions, offering greater opportunities for buyers

ISRAEL, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest market analysis by eXp Israel has revealed that almost 26% of homes currently listed across the Israeli property market have seen their asking price reduced in recent months, highlighting potential opportunities for buyers in what remains a highly competitive market.eXp Israel analysed the latest property listings data , looking at the proportion of apartments across Israel that have experienced a recent price drop.The research shows that across Israel, 26% of current listings have seen an asking price reduction.Holon ranks top, with nearly one third of homes (32%) experiencing a drop in price.Rishon LeZion follows closely at 30%, while Ashdod (29%) and Tel Aviv-Yafo (29%) also rank amongst the leading markets where price adjustments are more commonplace.Elsewhere, buyers are also more likely to encounter recent price reductions in Bnei Brak (28%), Petah Tikwa (27%), and Netanya (27%). Even in major urban centres such as Haifa (25%) and Jerusalem (23%), as well as Beersheba (23%), a significant proportion of homes have had their asking prices revised downward, suggesting that opportunities can be found across the market.Alex Ostrovski, Head of eXp Israel, commented:“While overall demand across Israel remains high, this data shows that sellers in many areas are adjusting their expectations to align with current market conditions.For buyers, these price reductions represent a chance to enter the market at more realistic levels. For investors, they highlight where negotiation may be more effective.Despite the ongoing pressure on supply, the fact that one in four homes has seen its asking price reduced shows that opportunities still exist across Israel’s major markets.”

