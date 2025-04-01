Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 509
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 25
PRINTER'S NO. 509
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
64
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025
SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
AS AMENDED, APRIL 1, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in veteran-owned small businesses,
further providing for definitions; adding miscellaneous
provisions relating to veteran-owned business logotype and
nonprofit membership association; and imposing a penalty.
AMENDING TITLE 51 (MILITARY AFFAIRS) OF THE PENNSYLVANIA
CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN VETERAN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES,
PROVIDING FOR VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS LOGOTYPE; AND IMPOSING A
PENALTY.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "veteran" in section 9601 of
Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to
read:
§ 9601. Definitions.
Subject to section 9602 (relating to regulations), the
following words and phrases when used in this chapter shall have
the meanings given to them in this section unless the context
clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Veteran." [An individual who served in the United States
