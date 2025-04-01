Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 509

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 25

PRINTER'S NO. 509

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

64

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, BROWN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, COSTA, MASTRIANO, DUSH AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

SENATOR MASTRIANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

AS AMENDED, APRIL 1, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in veteran-owned small businesses,

further providing for definitions; adding miscellaneous

provisions relating to veteran-owned business logotype and

nonprofit membership association; and imposing a penalty.

AMENDING TITLE 51 (MILITARY AFFAIRS) OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN VETERAN-OWNED SMALL BUSINESSES,

PROVIDING FOR VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS LOGOTYPE; AND IMPOSING A

PENALTY.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "veteran" in section 9601 of

Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to

read:

§ 9601. Definitions.

Subject to section 9602 (relating to regulations), the

following words and phrases when used in this chapter shall have

the meanings given to them in this section unless the context

clearly indicates otherwise:

