Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 510
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - information and data on stroke care in this Commonwealth that
align with the stroke consensus metrics developed and approved
by a nationally recognized, evidence-based organization in
effect as of the effective date of this subsection. The
department shall update the registry on a biannual basis in
accordance with the submission of data as required in subsection
(b).
(b) Data submission.--On and after January 1, 2025, 2026, OR
180 DAYS AFTER THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SUBSECTION, WHICHEVER
IS LATER, each comprehensive stroke center, thrombectomy-capable
stroke center, primary stroke center and acute stroke-ready
hospital shall, on a biannual basis, submit data to the
department concerning stroke care for inclusion in the Statewide
stroke registry, as determined by the Secretary of Health. Data
under this subsection shall align with the stroke consensus
metrics developed and approved by the American Heart Association
in effect as of the effective date of this subsection .
(c) Data access.--Each comprehensive stroke center,
thrombectomy-capable stroke center, primary stroke center and
acute stroke-ready hospital shall provide the department with
access to records, as the department deems necessary to perform
case findings or other quality improvement audits to ensure
completeness of reporting and data accuracy consistent with the
purposes of this section.
(d) Contract and reporting.--The department may enter a
contract with a nationally recognized, evidence-based
organization for the receipt, storage, holding, updating or
maintenance of the data or files under department control and
management. The department may enter into reciprocal reporting
agreements with the appropriate agencies of other states to
