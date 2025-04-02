U.S. Border Patrol agents save two women in peril

Border Patrol agents from the Chula Vista Station responded to a distress call from two women on Otay Mountain.

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents from San Diego Sector rescued two women stranded in the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Due to inclement weather in the area, the incident turned into a multi-agency rescue effort.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Chula Vista Station responded to a rescue call reported by Mexican authorities. Two Mexican women who had crossed illegally into the U.S. were in distress and complaining of injuries and lack of food and water. One woman was reportedly also pregnant. Agents found them approximately six miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in a remote canyon within the Otay Mountain Wilderness. They were unable to walk due to ankle injuries. The agents requested EMS, but poor weather, dense fog, and low cloud cover prevented the women from being extracted. Agents from the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) remained in place with the injured women, constructing a makeshift shelter to provide cover from the elements until they could be airlifted out of the canyon.

Agents erected a makeshift shelter to protect the injured women from the elements until they could be airlifted off the mountain..

In the morning, weather conditions improved, and the agents coordinated with a San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter to successfully extract the two injured women. Both were transported to a nearby fire station for medical examination. Once cleared by medical personnel, they were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and removal from the U.S.

The rescue took place during a cold front in the San Diego region, where mountain temperatures dropped to near-freezing levels. San Diego Sector continues to emphasize the dangers of illegally crossing the border at any time of the year. Those who attempt the hazardous crossing face the risk of injury, starvation, heat stroke, and hypothermia.

“I’m extremely proud of the Border Patrol agents who work tirelessly to safeguard our nation while also rendering aid to those in distress,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “The border region can be treacherous, with extreme weather and rugged terrain posing serious dangers. Entering illegally not only breaks the law but also puts lives at risk.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.