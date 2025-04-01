MPD Searching for Suspect’s Vehicle involved in a Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects and a vehicle involved in a shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, March 28, 2025, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males and one adult female victim, all conscious and breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported all three victims to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: