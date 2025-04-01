MPD Arrests Man in Northwest Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, March 31, 2025, at approximately 10:52 a.m., while in the 1100 block of F Street, Northwest, the suspect approached and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS for treatment of minor injuries.
A short time later, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 45-year-old Ricky Camacho, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN 25046439
