MPD Arrests Man in Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, at approximately 10:52 a.m., while in the 1100 block of F Street, Northwest, the suspect approached and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

A short time later, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 45-year-old Ricky Camacho, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN 25046439

###