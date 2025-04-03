TuxCare Names Baruch Sadogursky as Head of Developer Relations

TuxCare Baruch Sadogursky

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Baruch Sadogursky joined the company as its head of developer relations. A well-known industry speaker and author, Sadogursky brings more than 25 years of technical expertise and a notable track record of growth.A Java Champion, Java Users Group (JUG) leader and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Ambassador alumnus, Sadogursky also co-authored two development-related books and currently serves on several conference program committees. He is a frequent speaker at many of the industry’s well-known events such as DevNexus, DevOpsDays, Voxxed Days, Devoxx, DevRelCon, Kubecon and QCon.“Baruch’s lengthy on-the-ground experience alongside his proven expertise in scaling developer advocacy programs will serve as key assets for TuxCare,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “He brings a distinct focus on developer productivity as well as deep involvement in the Java community. On behalf of our entire management team, I welcome Baruch to TuxCare.”“I’m pleased to join the TuxCare team at a time when the company is unveiling much-needed protections and growing its presence worldwide,” Sadogursky said. “TuxCare allows developers to focus on what matters – innovate, create value, and do it productively without sacrificing security and compliance. As head of developer relations, I look forward to illustrating TuxCare’s stance as a powerful business enabler.”Among his previous positions, Sadogursky served as Head of Developer Advocacy at JFrog where he built and executed its DevRel strategy that helped lead to JFrog’s notable IPO. Currently serving in advisory roles for multiple organizations seeking to optimize their DevRel strategies, Sadogursky holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Champlain College and a master’s degree in technology management from New York University’s Polytechnic School of Engineering.About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

