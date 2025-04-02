Apply now for 2026 AHA Foster G. McGaw Prize

Health delivery organizations have until 1 p.m. ET May 6 to apply for the AHA’s 2026 Foster G. McGaw Prize, honoring organizations that demonstrate alignment between community health needs and co-designed programs. The honorees forge effective collaborations with a broad range of community organizations to improve access to care and address societal factors influencing health. The winning prize is $100,000 while finalists will be awarded $10,000. LEARN MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.