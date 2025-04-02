Real Realty, Inc. – Expands its Property Management Portfolio with New Assignment of 180 Units in Sauk Village, IL

Crossroads Aerial

Real Realty, a leading full service real estate firm, has just been awarded the management assignment for the 180-unit Crossroads Apartments.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading full service real estate firm, has just been awarded the management assignment for the 180-unit Crossroads Apartments located in Sauk Village, IL.

The portfolio featured a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as common area laundry and on-site parking for tenants.

The new owner plans to re-brand the property as Chelsea Gardens Apartments and plans to spend approximately $2,000,000 on interior and exterior improvements. Real Realty’s sister company, Tera Construction, is also doing the renovations on behalf of the new ownership.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and to continue our working relationship with the new owner who has hired us for both management and construction on multiple previous projects throughout the Chicago Suburbs”

Founded in 2011 as a boutique property management company, Real Realty, Inc. has grown into a fully integrated real estate services company offering investment real estate brokerage, property management, consulting, and remodeling and construction services. Real Realty has approximately 2,000 units under management, and the principles of the firm have brokered over 300 transactions throughout the Midwest over the past 20+ years. Real Realty is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

