Submit Release
News Search

There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,367 in the last 365 days.

Real Realty, Inc. announces the recent sale of a 24-unit apartment building located in West Rogers Park

Our marketing campaign resulted in 32 property tours and 8 written offers. This transaction represents the continual trend of strong demand for well-located north-side apartment assets.””
— Cristian Gavriluti

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, announced the closing of the Albany Apartments – a 24-unit apartment building located at 6322 N. Albany Avenue in Chicago, IL. The property is located between Devon Avenue and Rosemont Avenue, close to a strong retail corridor on the bustling street of Devon.

The property consisted of 7 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 1 three-bedroom unit with eleven of the units fully renovated, as well as the space to add additional bedrooms in the apartments. The property was brick and concrete construction with well-maintained green space.

The property was sold for $2,750,000. James Clough and Cristian Gavriluti represented the Seller in the Transaction.

James Clough
Real Realty
+1 773-869-0500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Real Realty, Inc. announces the recent sale of a 24-unit apartment building located in West Rogers Park

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more