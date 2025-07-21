Real Realty, Inc. announces the recent sale of a 24-unit apartment building located in West Rogers Park

Our marketing campaign resulted in 32 property tours and 8 written offers. This transaction represents the continual trend of strong demand for well-located north-side apartment assets.”” — Cristian Gavriluti

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, announced the closing of the Albany Apartments – a 24-unit apartment building located at 6322 N. Albany Avenue in Chicago, IL. The property is located between Devon Avenue and Rosemont Avenue, close to a strong retail corridor on the bustling street of Devon.

The property consisted of 7 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 1 three-bedroom unit with eleven of the units fully renovated, as well as the space to add additional bedrooms in the apartments. The property was brick and concrete construction with well-maintained green space.

The property was sold for $2,750,000. James Clough and Cristian Gavriluti represented the Seller in the Transaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.