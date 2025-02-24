Real Realty, Inc. announces the recent sale of a 16-unit apartment building located in Cicero, IL

5758 W. 35th St. - Cicero, IL

This transaction represents the continued demand for well-located quality suburban apartment buildings” — James Clough

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, announced the closing of the 35th Street Apartments – a 16-unit apartment building located at 5758 W. 35th Street in Cicero, IL.

The property is located on the corners of 35th Street and 58th Avenue between Central Avenue and Austin Blvd, the main retail corridor in Cicero.

The property consisted of 16 large one-bedroom units and 16 covered parking spaces under the building. The property was brick and concrete construction and very well maintained.

The property was sold for $1,525,000 and James Clough represented both the Seller and the Buyer in the transaction, both were repeat clients.

“I was hired by my client to represent them in the sale of their property. We ran a short and concise marketing campaign that resulted in multiple property tours and multiple offers. We ultimately chose a reputable buyer in the market looking to add to their portfolio. This transaction represents the continual trend of strong demand for well-located and quality built suburban apartment assets.”

Founded in 2011 as a boutique property management company, Real Realty, Inc. has grown into a fully integrated real estate services company offering investment real estate brokerage, property management, consulting, and remodeling and construction services. Real Realty has approximately 2,000 units under management, and the principles of the firm have brokered over 300 transactions throughout the Midwest over the past 20+ years.

Real Realty is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

