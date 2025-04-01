Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,021 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 0489

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 520

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BAKER, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, COSTA, KANE, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 30 (Fish), 34 (Game) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions and repealing provisions relating to public access; in enforcement relating to fish, further providing for powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and deputies; in enforcement relating to game, further providing for powers and duties of enforcement officers; in recordings by law enforcement officers, further providing for definitions and for audio recording or video recording policies.

Memo Subject

Further Body Camera Authorization at the Game Commission, Fish & Boat Commission, and DCNR

Actions

0489 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 26, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 0489

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more