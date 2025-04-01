Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 0489
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 520
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, COSTA, KANE, J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 30 (Fish), 34 (Game) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions and repealing provisions relating to public access; in enforcement relating to fish, further providing for powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and deputies; in enforcement relating to game, further providing for powers and duties of enforcement officers; in recordings by law enforcement officers, further providing for definitions and for audio recording or video recording policies.
Memo Subject
Further Body Camera Authorization at the Game Commission, Fish & Boat Commission, and DCNR
Actions
|0489
|Referred to JUDICIARY, March 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM
