Burlison: Artificial Intelligence Technology Has the Potential to Transform America

WASHINGTON—Today, Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) delivered an opening statement at the hearing on “America’s AI Moonshot: The Economics of AI, Data Centers, and Power Consumption.” During his remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Burlison stated that the U.S. is actively seeking to redefine the possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) technology around the world. He noted that investment in the country’s AI infrastructure and strategic partnerships in the private sector will propel innovation and progress in critical U.S. industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, defense, education, and finance. He highlighted President Trump’s recent Executive Order that aims to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance. He concluded that Congress must now work alongside the Trump Administration’s bold ambition to unlock next-generation AI capabilities and ensure the nation’s leadership in the field on the global stage.

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Burlison’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

We are here today to discuss America’s AI “moonshot.”

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is likely to become one of the most consequential technology transformations of the century.

America is seeking to redefine the possibilities of this emerging technology around the globe.

AI has the potential to transform countless economic sectors.

In healthcare, AI is already allowing providers to create cancer screening and pretreatment plans for patients diagnosed with cancer.

This could transform how our healthcare providers provide the best possible care.

In manufacturing, AI is being used to predict machine failure, allowing proactive maintenance that saves money, time, and even lives.

In defense, AI is being used to improve decision-making processes to protect our men and women in uniform.

Many more examples exist from education to finance to government services; every industry will benefit from AI.

Our country has the skills, expertise, and capital necessary to bring this vision to life, but what we needed most was a president who sees the importance of this innovation for future economic prosperity.

In his first news conference following his inauguration, President Trump announced the plan of Stargate, a joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle, Softbank, and MGX to invest in AI infrastructure to propel new developments in this field.

This five hundred billion-dollar investment will allow both the U.S. and our strategic partners around the globe to unlock next-generation AI.

Later, President Trump signed Executive Order 14179 to “sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.”

But planning for the future of machine learning is complex, as there are numerous factors that must be considered by Congress and the Administration to ensure America’s private sector will lead the charge on AI.

Data center power demand is reshaping how power generators and utilities plan for future demand growth and the infrastructure needed to support this demand.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers consumed roughly 4.4 percent of all U.S. electricity in 2023, a percentage that is expected to rise to between 6.7 and 12 percent by 2028.

This rapid growth is astounding and has concerning implications for both current and future power generation.

Additionally, companies are in search of qualified and skilled workers to fill the estimated 100,000 jobs needed to support this moonshot.

Northern Virginia, which is just across the river, is a crossroad for an estimated seventy percent of the world’s internet traffic.

A report published in December by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that “the data center industry is estimated to contribute 74,000 jobs, $5.5 billion in labor income, and $9.1 billion in GDP to Virginia’s economy annually.”

President Trump has made his intentions clear: America can—and will—become a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence.

The nation that unlocks the future generations of AI first will experience transformational economic value and unleash a new wave of human potential.

I commend the Trump Administration’s bold ambition on this issue, and I look forward to hearing from our witnesses about how we in Congress can help make this vision a reality.

And, with that, I yield to Ranking Member Frost for his opening statement.