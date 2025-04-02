Coastal Kids Home Care Celebrates Expansion of Headquarters

Margy Mayfield, T.J. Rodgers and others gather to cut the ribbon at the Rodgers Center for Children's Health Valeta and T.J. Rodgers smile in front of the Rodgers Center for Children's Health T.J. Rodgers speaks at the Rodger Center for Children's Health Margy Mayfield speaks at the Rodgers Center for Children's Health CEO Margy Mayfield and a Coastal Kids Home Care patient outside of the headquarters in Salinas, CA

Expanded office space reflects expanded service to medically fragile children

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Kids Home Care will begin its 20th year in operation with an expansion of its main headquarters in Salinas, the Rodgers Center for Children’s Health. Made possible with the generous support of Silicon Valley stalwarts Valeta and T.J. Rodgers, the Center first opened in 2021. This year, additional suites were renovated, doubling the office space and adding two additional counseling rooms, an expanded physical and occupational therapy room, as well as providing a home to another local nonprofit organization. The expanded space will enable Coastal Kids to meet the growing demand for specialized health and mental health care for children."Valeta and T.J. Rodgers continue to be vital partners for Coastal Kids Home Care,” says Coastal Kids CEO Margy Mayfield. “Their generous investment of $250,000 toward this renovation reflects their alignment with our mission to bring excellent, cost-effective medical care into the homes of children."The expansion comes just as Coastal Kids is expected to significantly grow its service area. Currently licensed to provide care within a 60-mile radius, Coastal Kids is working to expand its range to reach pediatric patients within a four-hour radius. “A bigger range will allow us to head into areas where we know kids have very few services,” says Mayfield. While Coastal Kids currently serves from King City to Mountain View, this expanded range will enable the organization to provide care further north into San Mateo, and eventually into vulnerable areas within Alameda and Contra Costa County.“We are proud to support the important work of Coastal Kids,” says T.J. Rodgers. “The care they provide is truly a lifeline to families facing daunting challenges who often have no other place to turn.”

