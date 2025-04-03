EXP Honors Los Angeles Harbor Commission, Watson Land Company and Yusen Terminal’s CEO at 25th Anniversary Celebration

EXP 25th anniversary logo - Celebrating 25 years of opportunity

Special anniversary gala recognizes local civic and business leaders for their commitment to providing opportunities for high school students

Helping to introduce young people to jobs in global trade, logistics, and other major industries helps the Port of Los Angeles play a direct role in building our future workforce.” — Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXP - The opportunity engine is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for its 25th Annual Oceans of Opportunity Awards & Scholarship Celebration , to be held on Thursday, May 8, at the Hotel Maya in Long Beach. This milestone event, celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary, will recognize the exceptional contributions of individuals and organizations who have advanced EXP’s mission of preparing high school students from underserved communities for college and career success and exposing them to career possibilities in local industries.“EXP’s 25th anniversary provides an opportunity for our organization to pay tribute to the individuals and organizations that have helped us introduce tens of thousands of regional high school students to career paths and opportunities at major industries across our local economy,” said EXP’s CEO, Mary Tran. “Through program sponsorships, student internships, and direct engagement with students and educators, these individuals and organizations help EXP provide positive and confidence-building career education experiences for our future workforce leaders.”With more than 300 business and civic leaders, educators, EXP alums, and scholarship recipients expected to attend the evening event, this year’s award recipients are:The Carol Rowen Legacy Award: Los Angeles Board of Harbor CommissionersThis special anniversary year award is named after EXP founder and former Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Carol Rowen, recognizing a quarter century of the Commission’s unwavering commitment to preparing students in California for a better life.“Our Board is honored by this recognition and the legacy that Harbor Commissioner Carol Rowen created through EXP,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard. “Helping to introduce young people to jobs in global trade, logistics, and other major industries helps the Port of Los Angeles play a direct role in building our future workforce.”Keeper of the Flame Award: Watson Land Company​The Keeper of the Flame Award honors a true industry partner who demonstrates steadfast dedication to education and youth development and sets the bar for business leadership.​"At Watson Land Company, we believe that young people in our community are the most important investment,” said Trini Jimenez, Vice President of Public Affairs, Watson Land Company. “We believe in EXP’s mission to prepare students for a better life, and we are proud to have supported the organization for nearly 20 years.”The Bill Stein Memorial Leadership Award: Alan McCorkle, President & CEO, Yusen TerminalsEstablished in 2009, the award is named after the late Bill Stein, the long-time Director of Administration for the Port of Los Angeles and one of EXP’s founding fathers, who embodied the spirit of volunteerism and passion for youth development. This award honors an industry volunteer who goes above and beyond to support EXP students' academic and career success, recognizing more than 20 years of McCorkle’s involvement as a former board member and internship host site.“The EXP mission resonates with me as it supports young people and assists them with early exposure to career and life skills,” said McCorkle. “I have always believed that one of our responsibilities as adults is to give back by finding avenues to positively impact the next generation of leaders.”The 25th Anniversary Oceans of Opportunity Celebration will also honor 16 outstanding EXP high school seniors and alumni scholarship recipients who have demonstrated remarkable achievements and commitment to their education and communities. These $1,000 scholarships aim to support and empower the next generation of leaders.​The May 8 event is made possible through the generous support of dozens of local organizations, with special thanks to Diamond Sponsor Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Sapphire Sponsors Carrix, Fast Lane Transportation, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, the Port of Los Angeles, Valero Wilington Refinery, and Watson Land Company.Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information and to participate in this event, please visit www.expfuture.org/oceansofopportunity or contact Jessica Ureña, Director of Development, at jessica@expfuture.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.