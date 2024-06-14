EXP Celebrates 25 Years of Preparing Students for a Better Life
Founded in 1999, EXP connects high school students with industry and prepares them for the future of work through innovative career readiness programs
EXP - The opportunity engine is excited to celebrate 25 years of helping young people gain experience, unlock doors, and build the confidence they need to succeed in school, career, and life. Since 1999, its innovative college and career readiness programs have connected industry to the classrooms and made education real for Southern California students from the Los Angeles harbor to the High Desert.
— Mary Tran, CEO of EXP
Former Port of Los Angeles commissioner Carol Rowen founded EXP as the International Trade Education Programs, Inc. (ITEP) with the support of the Port of Los Angeles and maritime and international trade leaders. The organization was established to address the industry's need for a skilled workforce and local high schools' challenges in graduating students.
"EXP's founder, Carol Rowen, and our past CEO, Amy Grat, have built a remarkable legacy that touches countless lives," said Mary Tran, CEO of EXP. "I am honored and thrilled to build upon their vision by continuing to bridge the gap between education and business, ensuring that students receive the support and opportunities they need to thrive in their academic and professional pursuits, thus creating a more diverse, equitable, and stronger workforce in our local community."
Over the past 25 years, EXP has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its reach beyond maritime to connect regional industries with over 8,400 students across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, even reaching as far as the City of Barstow.
In the school year 2022-2023, the organization has successfully connected over 800 industry professionals with year-round volunteer activities and has raised more than $2.5 million to support student success.
To celebrate this significant milestone, EXP invites the community to get involved with its mission to prepare students for a better life.
Now: Support the EXP Internship Program
Since its first internship cohort at Phineas Banning High School in 2001, the EXP Internship Program has helped 11th-grade students access life-changing, hands-on work experiences. Your support is vital in providing direct economic support to 131 internship candidates this summer, allowing them to concentrate fully on their meaningful internship experience. Learn more and donate today.
Next: Launch of the Carol Rowen Legacy Circle Program
In honor of its founder, EXP is set to launch the Carol Rowen Legacy Circle in the fall of 2024. This initiative will recognize individuals whose ongoing support ensures the availability and expansion of EXP programs for youth in our community.
Next Year: 25th Annual Oceans of Opportunity Awards and Scholarship Celebration
Mark your calendars for April 2025, when EXP will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the 25th annual Oceans of Opportunity Awards and Scholarship Celebration! This event will honor the achievements of EXP students and alums, its volunteers' dedication, and its supporters' generosity.
Change a life. Support EXP Internship Program.