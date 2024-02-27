EXP Welcomes Keynote Speaker Samantha Huerta to Women in STEM Career Day 2024
Huerta will share her experiences as a Latina in tech and efforts to diversify the industry through her #LatinaGeeks Los Angeles and Microsoft leadership rolesLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXP is taking over Los Angeles Harbor College to host the Women in STEM Career Day 2024, an award-winning event designed to inspire over 500 young women and nonbinary high school students by introducing them to the diverse and dynamic fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Event Highlights:
-Keynote Speaker: Samantha Huerta, President of #LatinaGeeks Los Angeles and a Microsoft Digital App and Cloud Solution Architect, shares her journey as a first-generation college graduate and Latina in tech, inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
-Participants: Over 550 high school students from 14+ Southern California high schools (12 EXP-supported schools, two guest schools, and select schools from Anaheim Unified School District) will engage in breakout career panels and hands-on activities.
-Employer Exhibition: 30+ leading Southern California-based employers will showcase the exciting career possibilities available in STEM, encouraging students to explore and pursue these fields.
Huerta, a trailblazer from San Antonio, Texas, is a first-generation college graduate and a prominent Latina in the tech industry. With a rich background as the eldest of four siblings, her journey led her to Microsoft, where she excels as a Digital App and Innovation Cloud Solution Architect, earning acclaim in Cloud Application Development, DevOps and Data Analytics. Huerta's experience at Duke University sparked a fervent commitment to enriching the tech landscape with diverse voices, propelling her to contribute to her community actively. A lifelong learner, Huerta dedicates her efforts to mentorship and education, participating in initiatives like HOLA at Microsoft and leading #LatinaGeeks in Southern California to empower the next wave of innovators.
Event Details:
• Date: Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024
• Location: Los Angeles Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Pl., Wilmington, CA 90744
• Schedule: Includes opening remarks, panel discussions, a lunch with STEM professionals, hands-on STEM activities
Media Opportunities:
• Exclusive interviews with Keynote Samantha Huerta and EXP CEO Mary Tran, an influential nonprofit leader dedicated to transforming education based on her experience as the daughter of refugees and a first-generation student.
• Insights from participating students, educators and STEM professionals.
• Visuals of keynote speeches, interactive workshops, lunch with STEM leaders and innovative exhibits.
• Unique activations include the Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Vehicle, Philips 66 Activity Trailer, and the Kiewit Interactive Game.
R.S.V.P. for Media:
For media inquiries, attendance, or to schedule interviews, contact Cara R. Stewart at cara@altalunas.com or call 949-290-5563. This event is not open to the public.
About EXP - The opportunity engine
EXP is a Southern California 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that believes every student should have equal access to education, experiences and career opportunities to help them reach their full potential. By bringing industry and schools together to build tomorrow’s workforce and provide career opportunities to students from underserved communities in Southern California, EXP’s vision is to prepare students for a better life through its programs that help young people gain experience, unlock doors and build the confidence they need to succeed in school, career and life. During the 2022-2023 school year, EXP programs were available to nearly 8,200 high school students at 13 Southern California high schools across five districts and select OC Pathway schools. Learn more at expfuture.org.
