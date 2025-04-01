State Employees to Support 26th Annual Food Drive

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

The 26th Annual State Employees Food Drive in support of Hawaiʻi Foodbank is now underway until May 9, to help fight food insecurity across the state. With a goal to raise 405,000 meals, state employees are encouraged to donate food and funds to support the drive.

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in Hawaiʻi, affecting thousands of families, including 90,000 keiki. The generosity of state employees and community members is crucial in ensuring that no one in our islands goes hungry.

As the largest coalition drive for Hawaiʻi Foodbank, the State Employees Food Drive is being chaired for the third consecutive year by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, who is leading efforts to raise donations and increase awareness of food insecurity across our islands.

Every contribution, whether large or small, makes a difference. A donation of just $10 can provide up to 20 meals, helping families throughout Hawaiʻi gain access to nutritious food.

This year, the state is also partnering with the City and County of Honolulu, setting a joint goal of raising 515,000 meals for Hawaiʻi residents in need.

Anyone can support Hawaiʻi Foodbank by donating online or dropping off nonperishable food at the Lieutenant Governor’s office at the state capitol, any Satellite City Hall, or any Honolulu Fire Department station for the duration of the drive.

To support Hawaiʻi Foodbank, visit hawaiifoodbank.org/state.

For those facing food insecurity, resources and assistance are available at hawaiifoodbank.org/help.