DHHL Awards Historic Leases for Native Hawaiian Families

Governor Green hugs community member Aunty Blanche at the event.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) awarded 790 leases in March for two projects in West Oʻahu. Presente

d at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in ʻEwa Beach, the leases are part of DHHL’s strategy to expedite homesteading opportunities and address the long-standing waitlist for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.

The leases — 605 in Kaʻuluokahaʻi and 60 in Kaupeʻa — represent the first pr

oject lease awards in more than two decades. Unlike previous processes, this approach allows beneficiaries to secure a homestead lot before development is complete, ensuring long-term stability and allowing families to pass their leases to qualified successors.

“This is more than just awarding land; it’s about delivering on the promise of Prince Kūhiō and ensuring Native Hawaiian families have a permanent place to call home,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Housing is healthcare—when people have stable, secure housing, their overall well-being improves. My administration is committed to making sure every family has that opportunity, and today’s lease awards are a major step forward in that effort.”

Governor Green and local leaders pose for a group photo at the lease awards.

The historic nature of the event was underscored by the fact that some of the families receiving leases had been on the waitlist since the 1950s — before Hawai‘i became a state. With nearly 1,200 beneficiaries and their ʻohana in attendance, the event celebrated their resilience and patience.

In April, DHHL will award an additional 400 leases in West Hawaiʻi and nearly a thousand leases will be awarded on Maui in the fall.

Project leases provide a critical pathway to homeownership, offering options such as turnkey homes, owner-builder lots and rent-to-own opportunities. Developers including Gentry Homes and Mark Development, Inc. are working alongside DHHL to ensure that affordable, high-quality housing is available to beneficiaries.