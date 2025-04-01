Governor Abbott Announces EPIC City May Not Begin Construction

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found that the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and affiliated entities have not obtained the required authorizations or permits needed for construction and development of the proposed project. TCEQ sent a letter to EPIC and affiliated entities to notify them that any construction would be in violation of state law and ordered them to confirm that they have not engaged in any construction activities.



“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction,” said Governor Abbott. “They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The State of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates.”



Governor Abbott and the State of Texas continue to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from any threats posed by EPIC:

• Texas Rangers are investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential criminal activities

• Texas Workforce Commission is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential discrimination in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act

• Texas State Securities Board is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential financial harm to Texans

• Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering EPIC to immediately stop all illegal funeral service operations

• Attorney General of Texas is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws



Last week, the Governor announced that a dozen state agencies are investigating potential illegal activities conducted by EPIC and its affiliated entities.