Governor Abbott Proclaims April 2025 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation recognizing April 2025 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Texas. This month is a time for Texans to come together to raise awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors across Texas and throughout the nation.



"Every person is worthy of respect and protection, especially from acts of sexual violence," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas works tirelessly to defend Texans from these cruel offenses, making sure that each perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Each April, we acknowledge the strength and courage of each survivor and recognize their resiliency and hope. As we work together to prevent sexual assault in our state, may we honor each survivor, raise awareness, and build a future where each Texan can live in safety."



“We commend the State of Texas for prioritizing efforts to assist sexual assault survivors and for its commitment to funding and supporting rape crisis centers," said Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna. "Their impactful work provides critical resources and advocacy for survivors across the state."



The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across Texas. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of all Texas sexual assault survivors.



Texans are encouraged to honor survivors as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage their healing and empowerment. Texans can also use the hashtag #SAAPM2025 to share their support on social media throughout the month of April.



Resources for survivors published by the SASTF can be found at gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/sastf-resources.



Read the Governor’s proclamation.

