Governor Abbott Congratulates Brenham As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Brenham on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Brenham’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and from across Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Brenham and Visit Brenham on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Rolling hills, historic landmarks, and a thriving small-town cultural scene make Brenham a must-visit destination,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Each spring, visitors can take in the beauty of bluebonnet-covered landscapes, while year-round attractions include boutique shopping, touring the legendary Blue Bell Creameries, and exploring the area’s wineries and craft breweries. This recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community celebrates Brenham’s commitment to creating an inviting and enriching experience for all who visit.”

“Congratulations to my hometown of Brenham for achieving the designation of a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “Located conveniently between Houston and Austin, Brenham boasts a rich tapestry of attractions and experiences that play a vital role in boosting the local economy. Visitors can explore charming historical sites, shop in a myriad of boutiques, immerse themselves in vibrant local festivals, and dine on a variety of cuisines, including world-famous ice cream. Generations of Texans have made the trip to Brenham for its natural beauty, admiring the local bluebonnet fields or enjoying the countless sporting events and outdoor activities. As a proud representative of Brenham in the Texas Senate and a former Washington County Chamber Director myself, I have seen firsthand the dedication and hard work done in promoting our community. This designation will boost local businesses and encourage more Texans to experience the warmth and charm of Brenham and Washington County.”

“Congratulations to the City of Brenham on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Trey Wharton. “This achievement is a testament to the community’s commitment to fostering growth and enhancing the experience for visitors while preserving its unique heritage and charm. This designation is not just a recognition of Brenham’s efforts in promoting tourism, but it is also a reflection of collaboration and dedication to creating a welcoming environment for all who visit.”

“Tourism is a vital economic engine for the City of Brenham, driving significant revenue that supports local businesses, creates jobs, and strengthens our community,” said Mayor Atwood Kenjura. “With our city’s unique blend of history, arts, outdoor recreation, and local charm, tourism helps preserve the heritage and character of Brenham.”

“I want to congratulate our Visit Brenham destination marketing team for their outstanding work contributing to our Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Brenham/Washington County Tourism Advisory Board Chair Scott Atwood. “From ice cream to history, and from historic carousel rides to a working gin, along with the quaint towns around the county, we have so much to offer visitors and locals alike.”

“Tourism plays a significant role in our local economy,” said City of Brenham Tourism & Marketing Director Jennifer Eckermann. “Receiving recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community is an honor and exciting for our area. For us, tourism contributes more than $120 million in travel spending and creates more than 900 jobs countywide, providing the impetus to showcase all the amazing attractions, destinations, retail, and lodging we have to offer.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.