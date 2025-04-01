Governor Abbott Appoints Clement, Buford To State Soil And Water Conservation Board

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed James Clement III, and reappointed Tina Yturria Buford to the State Soil and Water Conservation Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027, and February 1, 2026, respectively. The Board administers Texas’ soil and water conservation law and coordinates conservation and pollution abatement programs throughout the state.

James Clement III of Kingsville is a veteran rancher and the senior vice president of Grass and Rangeland at EarthOptics. He is the director for Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions, Frontiers Market, and Beggs Cattle Company. He is a director and chairman of the Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and a director for the American Quarter Horse Association, National Ranching Heritage Center, and the South Texas Property Rights Association. He is a Marine Corps Infantry Officer, with service in the active and reserve components since 2008. Clement received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Goucher College and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Tina Yturria Buford of Harlingen is the director of education for the East Foundation and works alongside her family at the H. Yturria Land and Cattle Company. She is a director of Texan by Nature, former member of the Governor’s Commission for Women, former president of the Texas Wildlife Association and the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation, and former board member of the Sand County Foundation. Buford received a Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management from Texas A&M University at College Station and a Certificate in Ranch Management from the Texas Christian University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.