Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jose Almeda, M.D., Lauren Ramsey, and Leila Williams, D.O. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Governor named Tiffany Jones-Smith as chair of the task force. The Task Force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Jose Almeda, M.D. of McAllen is a transplant surgery director at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He is a member of the Texas Surgical Society, American Society of Transplant Surgery, and the Austin Surgical Society. Almeda received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Mary’s University and a Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Surgery from The University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Lauren Ramsey of Argyle is a nurse practitioner at DFW Kidney Care Clinic. Ramsey received a Bachelor of Nursing from Texas Woman’s University and a Master of Science from UT Arlington.

Leila Williams, D.O. of Austin is the deputy chief medical director at Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She is a member of the Texas Medical Board and the American Academy of Family Medicine Physicians. She was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. Williams received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Western University of Health Sciences.

Tiffany Jones-Smith of San Antonio is the president and CEO of the Texas Kidney Foundation. She is a contributing author on Diagnosis, Education, and Care of Patients with APOL1-Associated Nephropathy: A Delphi Consensus and Systematic Review, member of We Work for Health Texas Coalition, member of Partnership for Part D Access General Coalition, member of Honor the Gift Coalition, member of Texans for Health Access Coalition, member of San Antonio Business Journal Leadership Trust, member of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a member of D2Strong. Jones-Smith received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Foreign Service from Baylor University, holds a certificate in linguistic fluency from L’Universita per Stranieri, a public leadership credential from Harvard Business School, an LBJ Women’s Campaign School credential, and currently is a candidate for the global Healthcare Leaders Program at Harvard Medical School.