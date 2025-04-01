Saskatchewan Expands Coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2025

Seniors and Young Adults with Diabetes to Benefit

Effective April 1, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $23 million to expand full coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors (Advanced Glucose Monitors) to seniors aged 65 and older and young adults aged 18 to 25, as announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget.

"Our government remains committed to providing Saskatchewan residents living with diabetes the support they need to live an active lifestyle," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are pleased to expand coverage for these monitors to seniors and young adults with diabetes, helping improve their health and quality of life."

An Advanced Glucose Monitor uses a sensor on the skin to send a glucose level reading to a smart phone or other electronic device to help diabetics track their glucose levels, minimizing the risk and frequency of potentially life-threatening low-blood sugar episodes. The monitor also records trends and patterns. With consent, physicians can remotely access the information, assisting them in making informed clinical decisions.

"Diabetes Canada welcomes the Saskatchewan government's expansion of the program," Diabetes Canada Director of Government Affairs Joan King said. "These devices are life-changing for many people with diabetes, regardless of age. This expansion will enable more Saskatchewanians to enhance their blood glucose management and reduce their risk of short- and long-term complications, including severe hypoglycemia."

Approximately 9,000 seniors and 700 young adults may be eligible to benefit from the expanded coverage for Advanced Glucose Monitors.

Since 2021, the province has provided coverage for these devices at no cost for children and youth under 18 who meet specific medical criteria.

Inquiries about qualifying medical criteria can be directed to the Drug Plan at 306-787-3317 (Regina) or 1-800-667-7581 (toll-free).

-30-

For more information, contact: