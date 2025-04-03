Bianchi & Brandt Partner Clark Wu to Moderate 'Successful Raises' Panel at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City

Clark Wu, Partner, business attorney and litigator at Bianchi and Brandt. Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite a challenging investment climate, some cannabis operators successfully secure the capital needed to grow and thrive.Bianchi & Brandt law firm partner, Clark Wu, will be moderating a panel titled, “Successful Raises,” at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City on May 1, where industry leaders will gather to discuss how businesses can navigate today’s funding landscape.The panel will highlight recent success stories, explore investment trends, and offer strategic insights into securing capital. Panelists will discuss what investors are seeking, how businesses can position themselves for funding, and creative approaches to raising capital in a tight market.“The opportunity to moderate this panel allows me to connect with key stakeholders in the cannabis industry, and help reinforce to others the importance of securing funding within the unpredictable cannabis market,” said Wu.Wu, a seasoned business attorney and litigator, has been deeply involved in cannabis and hemp law, advising clients on regulatory issues, capital raises, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate transactions across multiple states since 2017. His experience navigating complex regulatory frameworks and structuring deals makes him well-equipped to lead this important discussion.For cannabis entrepreneurs and investors looking to stay ahead, Wu’s panel offers a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights from industry leaders. For information, visit bianchibrandt.com or mjunpacked.com ###About Bianchi and Brandt:Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries like cannabis and psychedelics. With a dedicated team of business law and regulatory specialists, the law firm supports clients in navigating legal issues, risk management, compliance, and expansion. The firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services focus on resolving disputes within these sectors.is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with clients and delivering unparalleled support.The firm, founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, who have advised in the cannabis industry since 2010, has been nominated for Best Cannabis Law Firm by Benzinga and Law Firm of the Year by the Emjays for two consecutive years. The duo is committed to fostering meaningful client relationships and delivering unparalleled support.Bianchi won the Bronze StevieAward for Female Executive of the Year, was named a Top 100 Lawyer by AZ Business Magazine and named a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Brandt was recognized by Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Award.For information, visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100 in Scottsdale, AZ, click www.bianchibrandt.com or call 480-531-1800.Clark Wu’s Bio:Clark Wu is a business attorney and litigator whose well-rounded background makes him a vital member of Bianchi & Brandt’s cannabis and hemp, commercial and business litigation, and corporate transactions departments.Clients rely on Clark to navigate and shape the still-nascent regulatory landscape for cannabis and hemp, helping them resolve various issues with federal agencies such as FDA enforcement. He has also proven indispensable to clients by formulating innovative solutions to state and local regulatory issues in Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Missouri and other jurisdictions.Clark provides comprehensive legal counsel in transactional matters ranging from domestic mergers & acquisitions to transnational collaboratives and deals. He also provides general outside counsel services to businesses, advising clients on IP, capital raises, lending, branding, corporate structuring, management disputes, employment issues, and other related matters.For more information: https://bianchibrandt.com/professionals/wu-clark/

