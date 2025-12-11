Grass Ceiling Honors Announce 2025 Winners at Sold-Out Blunt Brunch Nationals

Grass Ceiling Honorees were announced at the sol.d out Blunt Brunch Nationals event at IPEC in Las Vegas, Nevada Grass Ceiling Honorees on stage with representatives from CannStudio, Hearst Publication, GreenState, and My Bud Vase (Not Shown: Proven Media). Jamie Jorgenstone from Calyx CPA receives her Grass Ceiling Honor from Rachelle Gordon, Editor at GreenState. MsKindness from Club Kindness receives her Grass Ceiling Honor from Ryleigh Williams, Strategic Account Executive at Cann Studio.

Top women leaders from across the U.S. recognized for advocacy, innovation, and impact during MJBiz Con Week.

These trailblazers personify integrity, advocacy, and leadership in our industry.” — Ryleigh Williams, Strategic Account Executive at Cann Studio.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grass Ceiling Honors, an initiative created by Cann Studio, a full-service cannabis marketing agency, brought together top industry leaders during Blunt Brunch Nationals on Dec. 2 at MJBizCon 2025. In partnership with GreenState, Proven Media, Blunt Brunch, and My Bud Vase, the program recognized individuals who are breaking barriers, uplifting others, and redefining leadership in the modern cannabis industry.“These trailblazers personify integrity, advocacy, and leadership in our industry,” said Ryleigh Williams, Strategic Account Executive at Cann Studio. “They are breaking barriers, lifting others up, and setting new standards for what progress looks like in cannabis.”Selected from more than 100 nominations nationwide, five regional honorees were recognized during the sold-out Blunt Brunch Nationals event:● Northwest Region: Jamie Jorgenstone, Calyx CPA● Southwest Region: Mskindness B. Ramirez, Club Kindness● Midwest Region: Jen Reise, North Star Cannabis Consulting● Northeast Region: Steph Sherer, Americans for Safe Access● South Region: Zoe Wilder, Zoe Wilder Public RelationsEach honoree received a custom trophy from My Bud Vase and a suite of professional growth opportunities, including 1:1 marketing support from Cann Studio and earned media opportunities organized by the presenting partners.Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media, shared her gratitude for being part of the celebration. “Supporting The Grass Ceiling Honors is deeply meaningful to us,” Prince said. “It’s an opportunity to uplift women who are not only leading in their fields, but elevating the entire industry through courage, mentorship, and innovation.”This year’s Grass Ceiling Honors recognition continues the initiative’s mission to spotlight and support the women and non-binary individuals shaping a more equitable and empowered cannabis landscape.About The Grass Ceiling HonorsThe Grass Ceiling Honors celebrates women and non-binary leaders driving innovation, inclusion, and progress in the legal cannabis industry. Through recognition, resources, and storytelling, the initiative highlights changemakers who are paving the way for a more equitable and empowered cannabis future.About Cann StudioCann Studio, by Hearst Newspapers, is a full-service, women-run cannabis marketing partner, powered by first-party data, built for impact, and designed to drive real results. We don’t just follow trends; we help shape the future of cannabis branding through creative strategy, journey- led campaigns, and measurable performance. To learn more, visit cann-studio.com.About Proven MediaProven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, serving highly compliant industries. Founded in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands, and executives as they grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal, and recognized as a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of rising leaders nationwide. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.

