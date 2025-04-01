Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued an expanded statement today on his signing of House Bill 380 last week, allowing the death penalty for pedophiles charged with aggravated lewd conduct with children 12 and younger and strengthening punishments for other convicted pedophiles.

“Just like capital murder destroys lives, aggravated sexual abuse of a young child devastates victims and families for generations. The sexual abuse of children is sickening and evil, and perpetrators convicted of these crimes deserve the ultimate punishment. Idaho also just became the ONLY state to make death by firing squad the primary method of execution. I commend my partners in the Legislature for strengthening Idaho’s already powerful ‘tough on crime’ reputation among the states,” Governor Little said.