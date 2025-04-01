Violent courthouse brawl with fleeing defendant lands 3 SoCal sheriff’s deputies in hospital

Ryan James Chalfant, 31, attempted to flee the Riverside County Hall of Justice after refusing to be handcuffed during his arraignment hearing Friday, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.