Inc. Names Health Advocates Network to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list had a median growth rate of 114 percent.

Our continued growth is a testament to our commitment to . . . enhancing the quality of healthcare for our clients and their patients.” — Andrew S. Goldwyn

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Health Advocates Network is No. 54 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“We are honored to once again appear on the prestigious ranking of Inc. Regionals: Southeast list," said Andrew Goldwyn, Chief Administrative Officer of Health Advocates Network. "Our continued growth is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional career opportunities for our dedicated healthcare professionals and enhancing the quality of healthcare for our clients and their patients."The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast . You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

